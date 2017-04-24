In Syria, first phase of population t...

In Syria, first phase of population transfer concludes

WDUN-AM Gainesville

The first phase of a troubled population transfer concluded Friday as thousands of displaced Syrians were evacuated out of besieged areas and an agreement was reached to release hundreds of government detainees, government media and rebels said. One of the largest population transfers in Syria's civil war had been tied to the fate of 26 hostages, including members of Qatar's ruling family, who had been held by a Shiite militia in Iraq and were released Friday.

Chicago, IL

