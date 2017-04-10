In Syria, At Least 39 Killed In Explosion As Evacuations Stall
At least 39 were killed following a car bomb attack on buses carrying evacuees from government-held towns in Syria. An evacuation deal had stalled and the buses were stranded for some 30 hours prior to the attack.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WGBH.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|Fri
|micha mohel
|121,926
|US, Russia trade claims on chemical weapons in ...
|Fri
|Frogmouth Trump
|46
|US strike on Syria is widely praised, but anger...
|Apr 12
|spocko
|65
|How Trump and Putin can save Syria: Carl M. Cannon
|Apr 12
|misbehaved
|4
|Top Trump adviser: US seeks both to oust Assad ...
|Apr 11
|Swedenforever of ...
|31
|US, Russia clash in Security Council over Syria...
|Apr 10
|USA Today
|1
|Trump advisers: US seeks to fight IS and oust S...
|Apr 9
|Nothing in the News
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC