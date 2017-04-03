In Istanbul's 'Little Syria,' refugees want more from US
People pass an Arabic sign for a falafel shop in so called 'Little Syria', the nickname for Istanbul's Aksaray neighbourhood, now home to many Syrians who escaped the civil war that has ravaged the country for the past six year... . A Syrian worker prepared Syrian baklava pastry in a pastry shop in the 'Little Syria', the nickname for Istanbul's Aksaray neighbourhood, now home to many Syrians who escaped the civil war that has ravaged the country for the p... .
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAND-TV Decatur.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|US strike on Syria is widely praised, but anger...
|11 hr
|Retribution
|49
|Syrians in Allentown protest U.S. airstrikes
|15 hr
|silly rabbit
|2
|US, Russia trade claims on chemical weapons in ...
|Sat
|Facts Elude You
|29
|Russia ups ante by freezing communications with...
|Fri
|Xxxccxx
|2
|A history of chemical weapons in Syria
|Apr 6
|James
|1
|U.S. warns it may act in Syria if UN wona t
|Apr 5
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Islamic forces close in on historic mosque wher...
|Apr 4
|Advents
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC