Gen. Allen: Syria gassing Israel woul...

Gen. Allen: Syria gassing Israel would be 'virtually a regime suicide'

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Jerusalem Post

The US response to a scenario in which the Syrian regime was "gassing Israelis would result in a situation that he [Bashar Assad] could not even imagine," and be "virtually regime suicide," Marine Corps Gen. John R. Allen told The Jerusalem Post.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jerusalem Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Syria's chemical program: Rubio 'gravely concer... Thu Jeff Brightone 1
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) Apr 16 Ted K of ABC 121,927
News US, Russia trade claims on chemical weapons in ... Apr 14 Frogmouth Trump 46
News US strike on Syria is widely praised, but anger... Apr 12 spocko 65
News How Trump and Putin can save Syria: Carl M. Cannon Apr 12 misbehaved 4
News Top Trump adviser: US seeks both to oust Assad ... Apr 11 Swedenforever of ... 31
News US, Russia clash in Security Council over Syria... Apr 10 USA Today 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,269 • Total comments across all topics: 280,454,566

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC