From a Syrian kitchen to TV Ceo: an entrepreneur's story

13 hrs ago Read more: Albany Times Union

In this Tuesday, April 4, 2017, photo, Alia Adi, founder of YouTube cooking channel Basmaty World, works at her studio in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Alia left Syria soon after the civil war there erupted in 2011 and moved her business to London before deciding on Dubai, where she expanded her channel into a cooking network featuring chefs from across the region making both local and international dishes.

