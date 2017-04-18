From a Syrian kitchen to TV Ceo: an entrepreneur's story
In this Tuesday, April 4, 2017, photo, Alia Adi, founder of YouTube cooking channel Basmaty World, works at her studio in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Alia left Syria soon after the civil war there erupted in 2011 and moved her business to London before deciding on Dubai, where she expanded her channel into a cooking network featuring chefs from across the region making both local and international dishes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Syria's chemical program: Rubio 'gravely concer...
|7 hr
|James
|2
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|Apr 16
|Ted K of ABC
|121,927
|US, Russia trade claims on chemical weapons in ...
|Apr 14
|Frogmouth Trump
|46
|US strike on Syria is widely praised, but anger...
|Apr 12
|spocko
|65
|How Trump and Putin can save Syria: Carl M. Cannon
|Apr 12
|misbehaved
|4
|Top Trump adviser: US seeks both to oust Assad ...
|Apr 11
|Swedenforever of ...
|31
|US, Russia clash in Security Council over Syria...
|Apr 10
|USA Today
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC