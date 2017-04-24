French intelligence says Syria behind...

French intelligence says Syria behind the deadly sarin gas attack

A sarin nerve gas attack on a town in northern Syria bears the "signature" of President Bashar al-Assad, French officials said Wednesday. Forces loyal to Assad carried out the deadly April 4 attack, which could only have been ordered by the Syrian President and a few influential members of his inner circle, French intelligence assessed in a declassified report.

Chicago, IL

