Former CIA agent says Syrian unrest rooted in drought, politics and fight for survival

NPR reporter Carrie Johnson interviews Robert Baer, a retired CIA agent, about the roots of unrest in Syria during his presentation Thursday on "National Security and Global Terrorism in the 21st Century" at Benedictine University in Lisle. NPR reporter Carrie Johnson interviews Robert Baer, a retired CIA agent, about the roots of unrest in Syria during his presentation Thursday on "National Security and Global Terrorism in the 21st Century" at Benedictine University in Lisle.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.