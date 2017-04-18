Evacuations of besieged Syrian towns ...

Evacuations of besieged Syrian towns resume after deadly bombing

The evacuation of four besieged Syrian towns resumes, with tight security in place for those leaving government-held areas after a weekend bombing against evacuees killed dozens including nearly 70 children. A large convoy of buses sets out from the government-held towns of Fuaa and Kafraya in Syria's Idlib province, carrying 3,000 people to the rebel-held transit point of Rashidin near Aleppo city, an AFP correspondent at the point says.

