Evacuations of besieged Syrian towns resume after deadly bombing

The evacuation of four besieged Syrian towns resumes, with tight security in place for those leaving government-held areas after a weekend bombing against evacuees killed dozens including nearly 70 children. A large convoy of buses sets out from the government-held towns of Fuaa and Kafraya in Syria's Idlib province, carrying 3,000 people to the rebel-held transit point of Rashidin near Aleppo city, an AFP correspondent at the point says.

