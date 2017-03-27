Evacuations from Homs' Al Waer distri...

Evacuations from Homs' Al Waer district resume

Al Jazeera

Between 10,000 and 15,000 people are expected to leave Al Waer under the evacuation agreement [EPA/SANA HANDOUT] Scores of rebel fighters and their families have begun leaving the last opposition-held neighbourhood in the Syrian city of Homs, Syrian state TV and a monitor said, as part of an evacuation deal that began in March. Hundreds boarded buses on Saturday that were headed from the Al Waer neighbourhood to the rebel-controlled areas of Idlib, according to the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights .

