Evacuations from besieged towns of Syria completed

At least 112 people are dead after a auto bomber drove into a convoy carrying evacuees from besieged areas of Syria on Saturday, a human rights group says. The SANA news agency reported that the blast went off in the al-Rashideen area of Aleppo, where buses and ambulances were parked for more than 24 hours to transport 5,000 residents of the Shiite villages of Kefraya and al-Foua'a.

