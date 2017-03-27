EU sees no future for Assad in Syria: Foreign ministers
President Bashar al-Assad has no future in post-conflict Syria but his fate is ultimately up to the Syrian people, EU foreign ministers said on Monday in response to an apparent shift in US policy. After seven years of war, there cannot be business-as-usual in Syria, said EU top diplomat Federica Mogherini.
