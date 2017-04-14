Erdogan and Putin back investigation ...

Erdogan and Putin back investigation into Syria chemical attack

11 hrs ago Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

According to The Australian , Bashar al-Assad spoke exclusively to AFP and was adamant that all of Syria's chemical weapons were surrendered years ago, and that his government would never break the law and use them regardless. Assad, who has been widely denounced for documented atrocities committed by his military during the civil war, said of the reports about the Khan Sheikhoun attack, "Definitely, 100 percent for us, it's fabrication".

