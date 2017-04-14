Erdogan and Putin back investigation into Syria chemical attack
According to The Australian , Bashar al-Assad spoke exclusively to AFP and was adamant that all of Syria's chemical weapons were surrendered years ago, and that his government would never break the law and use them regardless. Assad, who has been widely denounced for documented atrocities committed by his military during the civil war, said of the reports about the Khan Sheikhoun attack, "Definitely, 100 percent for us, it's fabrication".
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|22 hr
|micha mohel
|121,926
|US, Russia trade claims on chemical weapons in ...
|Fri
|Frogmouth Trump
|46
|US strike on Syria is widely praised, but anger...
|Apr 12
|spocko
|65
|How Trump and Putin can save Syria: Carl M. Cannon
|Apr 12
|misbehaved
|4
|Top Trump adviser: US seeks both to oust Assad ...
|Apr 11
|Swedenforever of ...
|31
|US, Russia clash in Security Council over Syria...
|Apr 10
|USA Today
|1
|Trump advisers: US seeks to fight IS and oust S...
|Apr 9
|Nothing in the News
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC