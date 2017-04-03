Emotional Reunion Shows Plight of Syr...

Emotional Reunion Shows Plight of Syria's Lost Children

7 hrs ago

When Jaafar's grandmother recognized him by his birthmark in a Turkish orphanage, months after his parents were killed fleeing Syria's civil war, she held him tight, screaming for joy. The story of how Hajar Saleh, a 47-year-old nurse, spent fraught weeks tracing her grandson in a foreign country and many months trying to bring him home underscores the terrible plight of Syria's thousands of lost children and their families.

