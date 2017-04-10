Dozens killed in blast near evacuation buses, Syria TV claims
The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights put the death toll at 24 in the area controlled by opposition fighters. The explosion Saturday hit an evacuation point south of Aleppo city, where dozens of buses have been parked for more than 30 hours as a much-criticised population transfer deal stalled.
