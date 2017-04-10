Dozens dead after suicide bomber strikes buses evacuating Syrians
State television said the car bombing had been carried out by "terrorist groups", a term the regime applies to all armed opposition groups A suicide car bombing killed at least 24 people on Saturday in an attack near buses for Syrians evacuated from two besieged government-held towns, a monitor said. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the attack in Rashidin, west of Aleppo, targeted residents evacuated from the northern towns of Fuaa and Kafraya under a deal reached between the regime and rebels.
Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|Fri
|micha mohel
|121,926
|US, Russia trade claims on chemical weapons in ...
|Fri
|Frogmouth Trump
|46
|US strike on Syria is widely praised, but anger...
|Apr 12
|spocko
|65
|How Trump and Putin can save Syria: Carl M. Cannon
|Apr 12
|misbehaved
|4
|Top Trump adviser: US seeks both to oust Assad ...
|Apr 11
|Swedenforever of ...
|31
|US, Russia clash in Security Council over Syria...
|Apr 10
|USA Today
|1
|Trump advisers: US seeks to fight IS and oust S...
|Apr 9
|Nothing in the News
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC