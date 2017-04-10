Dozens dead after suicide bomber strikes buses evacuating Syrians

State television said the car bombing had been carried out by "terrorist groups", a term the regime applies to all armed opposition groups A suicide car bombing killed at least 24 people on Saturday in an attack near buses for Syrians evacuated from two besieged government-held towns, a monitor said. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the attack in Rashidin, west of Aleppo, targeted residents evacuated from the northern towns of Fuaa and Kafraya under a deal reached between the regime and rebels.

