Displaced Syrian Doctors Awarded Hopkins Scholarships
School officials announced Tuesday that Alfred Tager and Mohammad Darwish will begin attending this summer. Both are originally from Damascus.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBAL-AM Baltimore.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Syria's chemical program: Rubio 'gravely concer...
|Apr 22
|Death on 2 Legs
|3
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|Apr 16
|Ted K of ABC
|121,927
|US, Russia trade claims on chemical weapons in ...
|Apr 14
|Frogmouth Trump
|46
|US strike on Syria is widely praised, but anger...
|Apr 12
|spocko
|65
|How Trump and Putin can save Syria: Carl M. Cannon
|Apr 12
|misbehaved
|4
|Top Trump adviser: US seeks both to oust Assad ...
|Apr 11
|Swedenforever of ...
|31
|US, Russia clash in Security Council over Syria...
|Apr 10
|USA Today
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC