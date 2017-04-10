Death Toll Reaches 118 in Terrorist Attack on Syria Evacuees
The death toll in a terrorist attack on buses carrying Syrians evacuated from two government-held towns in the country's Idlib province has risen to at least 118. According to Tasnim dispatches, over 118 evacuees from the Shiite-populated towns of Foua and Kefraya were killed when a suicide bomber blew himself off near the buses at a transit point west of Aleppo Saturday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tehran Times.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|7 hr
|Ted K of ABC
|121,927
|US, Russia trade claims on chemical weapons in ...
|Apr 14
|Frogmouth Trump
|46
|US strike on Syria is widely praised, but anger...
|Apr 12
|spocko
|65
|How Trump and Putin can save Syria: Carl M. Cannon
|Apr 12
|misbehaved
|4
|Top Trump adviser: US seeks both to oust Assad ...
|Apr 11
|Swedenforever of ...
|31
|US, Russia clash in Security Council over Syria...
|Apr 10
|USA Today
|1
|Trump advisers: US seeks to fight IS and oust S...
|Apr 9
|Nothing in the News
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC