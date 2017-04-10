Death Toll Reaches 118 in Terrorist A...

Death Toll Reaches 118 in Terrorist Attack on Syria Evacuees

20 hrs ago Read more: Tehran Times

The death toll in a terrorist attack on buses carrying Syrians evacuated from two government-held towns in the country's Idlib province has risen to at least 118. According to Tasnim dispatches, over 118 evacuees from the Shiite-populated towns of Foua and Kefraya were killed when a suicide bomber blew himself off near the buses at a transit point west of Aleppo Saturday.

