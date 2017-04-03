Chemical weapons likely used in in Id...

Chemical weapons likely used in in Idlib, Syria attack, with 35 dead

A Syrian child receives treatment following a suspected toxic gas attack in Khan Sheikhun, a rebel-held town in the northwestern Syrian Idlib province on Tuesday. Warplanes carried out a suspected toxic gas attack that killed at least 35 people, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

