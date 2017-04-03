Bomb attack in Syrian refugee camp on...

Bomb attack in Syrian refugee camp on Jordan's border leaves three dead

At least three people were killed, including a child, and several others were injured in a car bomb attack and subsequent shooting at a security checkpoint in al-Rukban refugee camp on Saturday evening. Local sources told The New Arab that a car bomb had targeted a Free Syria Army checkpoint at the refugee camp on the Syrian border with Jordan, killing two FSA fighters and injuring several others, including civilians.

