Autopsies show sarin gas used against Syrian town, Turkey says

Test results confirm sarin gas was used in an attack on a northern Syrian town earlier this month, Turkey's health minister has said. The results were announced as the Russian military said the Syrian government is willing to let international experts examine its military base for signs of chemical weapons.

