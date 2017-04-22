At least 24 killed in Syrian evacuati...

At least 24 killed in Syrian evacuation bus convoy explosion

At least 43 people were killed after a suicide auto bomb blast hit a transit point where thousands of Syrians were awaiting evacuation from two besieged government-held towns west of Aleppo, a monitoring group reported. There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack, which pro-Damascus media said was carried out by a suicide vehicle bomber.

Chicago, IL

