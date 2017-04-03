Assad tells paper he sees no 'option except victory' in Syria
Syria's President Bashar al-Assad speaks during an interview with Croatian newspaper Vecernji List in Damascus, Syria, in this handout picture provided by SANA on April 6, 2017. SANA/Handout via Syria's President Bashar al-Assad speaks during an interview with Croatian newspaper Vecernji List in Damascus, Syria, in this handout picture provided by SANA on April 6, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|US, Russia trade claims on chemical weapons in ...
|1 hr
|fingers mcgurke
|8
|A history of chemical weapons in Syria
|5 hr
|James
|1
|U.S. warns it may act in Syria if UN wona t
|Wed
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Islamic forces close in on historic mosque wher...
|Tue
|Advents
|3
|What you don't want: a loose cannon in the Midd...
|Mar 18
|Texxy
|1
|US warned it faces Syrian 'train wreck'
|Mar 16
|Texxy
|1
|After six years, Assad now secure but his count...
|Mar 16
|Texxy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC