Assad tells paper he sees no 'option ...

Assad tells paper he sees no 'option except victory' in Syria

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Syria's President Bashar al-Assad speaks during an interview with Croatian newspaper Vecernji List in Damascus, Syria, in this handout picture provided by SANA on April 6, 2017. SANA/Handout via Syria's President Bashar al-Assad speaks during an interview with Croatian newspaper Vecernji List in Damascus, Syria, in this handout picture provided by SANA on April 6, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News US, Russia trade claims on chemical weapons in ... 1 hr fingers mcgurke 8
News A history of chemical weapons in Syria 5 hr James 1
News U.S. warns it may act in Syria if UN wona t Wed Jeff Brightone 1
News Islamic forces close in on historic mosque wher... Tue Advents 3
News What you don't want: a loose cannon in the Midd... Mar 18 Texxy 1
News US warned it faces Syrian 'train wreck' Mar 16 Texxy 1
News After six years, Assad now secure but his count... Mar 16 Texxy 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,139 • Total comments across all topics: 280,103,398

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC