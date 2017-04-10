Analysis: Russia's Assad stance dims hopes for US thaw
Sergio Mattarella is in Russi... . Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks at a joint news conference with Italian President Sergio Mattarella in the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, April 11, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLOX-TV Biloxi.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|US strike on Syria is widely praised, but anger...
|14 hr
|Mikey
|68
|US, Russia trade claims on chemical weapons in ...
|22 hr
|BlunderCONS
|43
|How Trump and Putin can save Syria: Carl M. Cannon
|Wed
|misbehaved
|4
|Top Trump adviser: US seeks both to oust Assad ...
|Tue
|Swedenforever of ...
|31
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|Tue
|mohel klavan
|121,925
|Who is Syrian President Bashar al-Assad?
|Tue
|silly rabbit
|1
|US, Russia clash in Security Council over Syria...
|Apr 10
|USA Today
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC