Analysis: Qatar's ill-timed hostage deal increases pressure on Washington

When US Secretary of Defense James Mattis arrived in Qatar yesterday , the country's attention was focused on the return of roughly two dozen Qatari citizens who were held hostage in Iraq, including members of the royal family. Despite the allegation that tens of millions of dollars had been paid by Qatar to violent extremist groups and possibly terrorists as part of the exchange, the US ambassador to Doha welcomed the hostages' return as "truly a blessed Friday," highlighting the fraught nature of America's relations with the tiny Gulf nation.

