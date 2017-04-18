Analysis: Qatar's ill-timed hostage deal increases pressure on Washington
When US Secretary of Defense James Mattis arrived in Qatar yesterday , the country's attention was focused on the return of roughly two dozen Qatari citizens who were held hostage in Iraq, including members of the royal family. Despite the allegation that tens of millions of dollars had been paid by Qatar to violent extremist groups and possibly terrorists as part of the exchange, the US ambassador to Doha welcomed the hostages' return as "truly a blessed Friday," highlighting the fraught nature of America's relations with the tiny Gulf nation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Long War Journal.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Syria's chemical program: Rubio 'gravely concer...
|Sat
|Death on 2 Legs
|3
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|Apr 16
|Ted K of ABC
|121,927
|US, Russia trade claims on chemical weapons in ...
|Apr 14
|Frogmouth Trump
|46
|US strike on Syria is widely praised, but anger...
|Apr 12
|spocko
|65
|How Trump and Putin can save Syria: Carl M. Cannon
|Apr 12
|misbehaved
|4
|Top Trump adviser: US seeks both to oust Assad ...
|Apr 11
|Swedenforever of ...
|31
|US, Russia clash in Security Council over Syria...
|Apr 10
|USA Today
|1
