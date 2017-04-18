Al-Qaida leader tells fighters to pre...

Al-Qaida leader tells fighters to prepare for long Syria war

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Houston Chronicle

In this 1998 file photo, Ayman al-Zawahri poses for a photograph in Khost, Afghanistan. Al-Qaida's leader, al-Zawahri, has urged his followers and all militants in Syria to unite ranks and prepare for protracted jihad, or holy war.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Syria's chemical program: Rubio 'gravely concer... Sat Death on 2 Legs 3
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) Apr 16 Ted K of ABC 121,927
News US, Russia trade claims on chemical weapons in ... Apr 14 Frogmouth Trump 46
News US strike on Syria is widely praised, but anger... Apr 12 spocko 65
News How Trump and Putin can save Syria: Carl M. Cannon Apr 12 misbehaved 4
News Top Trump adviser: US seeks both to oust Assad ... Apr 11 Swedenforever of ... 31
News US, Russia clash in Security Council over Syria... Apr 10 USA Today 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,024 • Total comments across all topics: 280,526,552

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC