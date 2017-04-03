Air strikes kill at least 18 in Syria...

Air strikes kill at least 18 in Syria's Idlib: Observatory

12 hrs ago

Air strikes killed at least 18 people and wounded dozens in the northwestern Syrian province of Idlib on Tuesday, the Syrian Observatory for Human rights said. The attack caused many people to choke or faint, and some had foam coming out of their mouths, the Observatory said, citing medical sources who described it as a sign of a gas attack.

Chicago, IL

