Air strikes kill at least 12, damage ...

Air strikes kill at least 12, damage hospital in Syria's Idlib: medics, monitor

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

A general view shows the damage at a hospital and its surroundings after an overnight airstrike, in Kafr Takharim, northwest of Idlib city, Syria April 25, 2017. A medic stands near a crater outside a hospital that was hit by overnight airstrike, in Kafr Takharim, northwest of Idlib city, Syria April 25, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Syria's chemical program: Rubio 'gravely concer... Apr 22 Death on 2 Legs 3
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) Apr 16 Ted K of ABC 121,927
News US, Russia trade claims on chemical weapons in ... Apr 14 Frogmouth Trump 46
News US strike on Syria is widely praised, but anger... Apr 12 spocko 65
News How Trump and Putin can save Syria: Carl M. Cannon Apr 12 misbehaved 4
News Top Trump adviser: US seeks both to oust Assad ... Apr 11 Swedenforever of ... 31
News US, Russia clash in Security Council over Syria... Apr 10 USA Today 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,534 • Total comments across all topics: 280,552,279

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC