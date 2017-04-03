After Deadly Attack In Syria, Global ...

After Deadly Attack In Syria, Global Outrage Mounts And Investigations Continue

A day after a suspected chemical weapons strike in Syria killed more than 70 people, world powers are trading accusations and denials as investigations into the attack continue. Experts are still evaluating exactly what happened, but there's widespread consensus that deadly chemicals were involved in the attack on The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reports that 72 people there were killed by toxic chemicals, including 20 children and 17 women.

