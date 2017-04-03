A father bids farewell to twin toddle...

A father bids farewell to twin toddlers after Syria attack

3 hrs ago Read more: Albany Times Union

In this picture taken on Tuesday April 4, 2017, SAbdul-Hamid Alyousef, 29, holds his twin babies who were killed during a suspected chemical weapons attack, in Khan Sheikhoun in the northern province of Idlib, Syria. Alyousef also lost his wife, two brothers, nephews and many other family members in the attack that claimed scores of his relatives.

Chicago, IL

