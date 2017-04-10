7,000 evacuated from besieged Syrian towns

More than 7,000 people have been evacuated from four besieged towns in the latest co-ordinated population transfer in Syria's six-year civil war. http://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/news/world-news/article35622591.ece/803ae/AUTOCROP/h342/PANews%20BT_P-6fb205e4-b7e2-402d-96b5-fa49a539bb3d_I1.jpg More than 7,000 people have been evacuated from four besieged towns in the latest co-ordinated population transfer in Syria's six-year civil war.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Belfast Telegraph.