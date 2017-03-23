Yazidi refugee from Syria uses art to find peace in Winnipeg
Nadim Ado is a Yazidi refugee who created these paintings at the Elmwood Community Resource Centre in Winnipeg. Ado said he uses his art to reflect and heal from the trauma he experienced in Syria.
