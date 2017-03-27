Warplanes strike near Syria's Hama as...

Warplanes strike near Syria's Hama as army counter-attacks

Yesterday

Warplanes pounded rebel-held areas north of the Syrian city of Hama on Thursday in an escalation of air strikes, a rebel official and a monitor said, as government forces fought to reverse the insurgents' biggest assault in months. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights and a doctor said air strikes near the town of Latamneh, northwest of Hama, had led several people to choke, saying it was a sign of a gas attack.

Chicago, IL

