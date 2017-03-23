US force in Syria to help anti-IS fig...

US force in Syria to help anti-IS fighters with firepower

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Washington Times

A Kurdish-led force fighting the Islamic State group with the support of U.S. troops will close in on the extremists' de facto capital Raqqa within a few weeks, but the battle will be difficult, a U.S. military official said Thursday. Air Force Col.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) 28 min Wizard of ZOG 121,928
News An Oscar error, Rio rocks and Kuwait goes green... Mar 4 Concerned Citizen 1
News Some central Ohioans fear for relatives left in... Feb 18 Tim 5
News No end in sight to Syria's savage sieges despit... Feb '17 henry 2
News Syrian army dash to al-Bab risks Turkey clash Feb '17 Mkz6 3
News 'You're fired!' Trump's cruel streak shouldn't ... Jan '17 silly rabbit 1
News Pennsylvania officials condemn Trump... Jan '17 silly rabbit 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Mexico
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,925 • Total comments across all topics: 279,450,844

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC