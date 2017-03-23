UN's troubled Syria peace talks restart in Geneva
The United Nations deputy Syria envoy Ramzy Ezzeldin Ramzy met government negotiators at a high-end hotel in the Swiss city, before heading to another hotel to see the opposition High Negotiations Committee . "We have started today preliminary talks," Ramzy told reporters after his meeting with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's representatives.
