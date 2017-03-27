UN: Syrians trapped in besieged areas face horrific threat
This undated file image posted on a militant website on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2014, which has been verified and is consistent with other AP reporting, shows fighters from the al-Qaida linked Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant , now called the Islamic State group, marching in Raqqa, Syria. As U.S.-backed forces bear down on the city, the militants have been preparing defenses of their de facto capital.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Times.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What you don't want: a loose cannon in the Midd...
|Mar 18
|Texxy
|1
|US warned it faces Syrian 'train wreck'
|Mar 16
|Texxy
|1
|After six years, Assad now secure but his count...
|Mar 16
|Texxy
|1
|US Army prepares for Raqqa assault with more tr...
|Mar 15
|Cordwainer Trout
|5
|Dirty Imperialism
|Mar 15
|Texxy
|1
|Syrian President Envisions China Rebuilding His...
|Mar 13
|Texxy
|1
|Al-Qaida Returns To Prominence In Syria As ISIS...
|Mar 13
|Texxy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC