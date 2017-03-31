UN reports Palestinian population decline in Syria
DAMASCUS, Syria - The U.N.'s Palestinian relief agency says Syria's Palestinian refugee population has fallen by one-fifth since the start of the Syrian conflict in 2011. UNRWA Director Pierre Kraehenbuehl said Friday there are 440,000 refugees in Syria, compared to 560,000 in the country before the war.
