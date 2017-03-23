UN refugee agency issues renewed fund...

UN refugee agency issues renewed funding plea for Syria, as conflict enters seventh year

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Newkerala.com

New York, Mar 9 : Unless drastic measures are taken to share up peace and security in Syria, the situation - which marks its sixth anniversary next week - will worsen, the United Nations refugee agency today said urging the international community to redouble its support for the 13.5 million people in need of aid. Funding wont end the suffering.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newkerala.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) 11 hr Inquisitor 121,929
News An Oscar error, Rio rocks and Kuwait goes green... Mar 4 Concerned Citizen 1
News Some central Ohioans fear for relatives left in... Feb 18 Tim 5
News No end in sight to Syria's savage sieges despit... Feb '17 henry 2
News Syrian army dash to al-Bab risks Turkey clash Feb '17 Mkz6 3
News 'You're fired!' Trump's cruel streak shouldn't ... Jan '17 silly rabbit 1
News Pennsylvania officials condemn Trump... Jan '17 silly rabbit 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,942 • Total comments across all topics: 279,462,893

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC