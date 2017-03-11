Two blasts kill 40 near pilgrimage sites in Damascus

A double bombing near Shi'ite shrines often visited by foreign pilgrims in the Syrian capital killed at least 40 people Saturday, shattering the city's efforts to isolate itself from the war raging in the country. The Syrian state news service, SANA, said militants set off two explosive charges near the Bab al-Saghir cemetery, just south of the Old City.

