Turkey, Syrian rebels attack U.S.-backed militia : militia official

9 hrs ago

The Turkish army and allied Syrian rebel groups on Wednesday attacked villages held by U.S.-allied militias near the city of Manbij in northern Syria, a spokesman for the militias said. There was no immediate comment from Turkey, which is waging a campaign with allied Syrian rebel groups to carve out a buffer zone in northern Syria.

Chicago, IL

