Turkey backs down on striking Kurdish-held city in northern Syria
Turkey has vowed not to target the Kurdish-held Syrian city Manbij, which has been the site of fierce clashes between Ankara-backed rebels and the local Syrian Democratic Forces. Prime Minister Binali Yildirim appeared to back down from previous to strike Kurdish militias based in the city, which lies close to the Turkish border.
