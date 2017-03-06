Trump Signs New Order Blocking Arriva...

Trump Signs New Order Blocking Arrivals From 6 Majority-Muslim Countries

The Trump administration's new executive order will go into effect at 12:01 a.m. ET on March 16. President Trump has signed a new executive order that temporarily blocks visas from being issued to citizens of six majority-Muslim countries, revoking and replacing a controversial, now-suspended executive order known as the travel ban. Like the initial order signed Jan. 27, the new executive order bars arrivals from specific majority-Muslim countries for 90 days and suspends the entire U.S. refugee program for 120 days.

