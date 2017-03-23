Tony's parents sent him to L.A. to tr...

Tony's parents sent him to L.A. to treat his rare disease, but he misses Syria - and his mom

At a time when many refugees fleeing war yearn for escape to America, Tony Alsabaa dreams of going home to Syria. The 5-year-old, a U.S. citizen, left Damascus in August and came to Los Angeles in order to receive medical treatment for a rare disease that leaves him with infections in his spine and unable to walk without a back brace.

Chicago, IL

