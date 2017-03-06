The real cost of Russia's Syrian campaign
Russian military intervention in the Syrian conflict began in September 2015. Six months later, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that the military operations there cost the country's Defense Ministry $483 million.
Start the conversation, or Read more at UPI.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|Sun
|Inquisitor
|121,927
|An Oscar error, Rio rocks and Kuwait goes green...
|Sat
|Concerned Citizen
|1
|Some central Ohioans fear for relatives left in...
|Feb 18
|Tim
|5
|No end in sight to Syria's savage sieges despit...
|Feb '17
|henry
|2
|Syrian army dash to al-Bab risks Turkey clash
|Feb '17
|Mkz6
|3
|'You're fired!' Trump's cruel streak shouldn't ...
|Jan '17
|silly rabbit
|1
|Pennsylvania officials condemn Trump...
|Jan '17
|silly rabbit
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC