The Latest: Twin blasts hit near reli...

The Latest: Twin blasts hit near religious sites in Damascus

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: News9 Oklahoma City

Assad said that his military's ... . In this photo released by the Syrian official news agency SANA, Syrian President Bashar Assad, speaks during an interview with Hong-Kong based Phoenix TV in Damascus, Syria, Saturday, March 11, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) Fri Inquisitor 121,929
News An Oscar error, Rio rocks and Kuwait goes green... Mar 4 Concerned Citizen 1
News Some central Ohioans fear for relatives left in... Feb 18 Tim 5
News No end in sight to Syria's savage sieges despit... Feb '17 henry 2
News Syrian army dash to al-Bab risks Turkey clash Feb '17 Mkz6 3
News 'You're fired!' Trump's cruel streak shouldn't ... Jan '17 silly rabbit 1
News Pennsylvania officials condemn Trump... Jan '17 silly rabbit 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,053 • Total comments across all topics: 279,489,398

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC