The Latest: Syrian envoy criticizes Turkish 'aggression'
The head of the Syrian government delegation at the Geneva peace talks has criticized Turkey's "aggression" and says his nation has the right to defend itself from foreign forces on its soil. Bashar Ja'afari, who is also his country's ambassador at the United Nations, says Damascus considers the presence of Turkish troops on Syrian soil "a military aggression."
