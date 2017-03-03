Syria's Kurdish-led administration se...

Syria's Kurdish-led administration sees end to economic 'siege'

Read more: The Star Online

The Kurdish-led administration in northeastern Syria says a new land corridor to the government-controlled west marks an economic breakthrough for their autonomous region that has been under "siege" by hostile parties. Abdul Karim Saroukhan, head of the Kurdish-led administration, also warned that Turkey risked igniting a new war in the north, where Ankara and its Syrian rebel allies have vowed to march on a city held by Kurdish-allied groups.

