Syrian troops clear explosives after taking Palmyra from IS

An Oklahoma-based Indian tribe whose historic buildings were damaged last year in the state's largest recorded earthquake has filed a lawsuit against several oil companies in its own tribal court system. Yelp, the website specializing in online reviews, is wading into the national debate over transgender people's bathroom access _ introducing a new feature that will enable consumers to search for businesses... Yelp, the website specializing in online reviews, is wading into the national debate over transgender people's bathroom access _ introducing a new feature that will enable consumers to search for businesses offering gender-neutral restrooms.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAND-TV Decatur.