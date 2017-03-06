Syrian talks end, 'more positive' tha...

Syrian talks end, 'more positive' than previous round: opposition

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

"We believe there was progress made this round towards the base or the need for a base of a single opposition delegation to participate in negotiations with the government of Syria", he said. The fourth round of UN-backed intra-Syrian talks between the government and opposition factions kicked off in Geneva last week and concluded on Friday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) 23 hr Inquisitor 121,927
News An Oscar error, Rio rocks and Kuwait goes green... Sat Concerned Citizen 1
News Some central Ohioans fear for relatives left in... Feb 18 Tim 5
News No end in sight to Syria's savage sieges despit... Feb '17 henry 2
News Syrian army dash to al-Bab risks Turkey clash Feb '17 Mkz6 3
News 'You're fired!' Trump's cruel streak shouldn't ... Jan '17 silly rabbit 1
News Pennsylvania officials condemn Trump... Jan '17 silly rabbit 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Iran
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Egypt
  2. North Korea
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,038 • Total comments across all topics: 279,354,414

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC