Syrian refugee says his family proves how Canadian openness pays dividends

A Syrian refugee says his family's thriving chocolate business should serve as an example of the value of Canadian "openness" in a world that has increasingly closed off its borders to refugees. Tareq Hadhad spoke about his family's journey from war-torn Syria to Nova Scotia, at a TEDx conference at Dalhousie University in Halifax Sunday.

