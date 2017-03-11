Syrian pilot of crashed fighter jet found by Turkey rescued team in non-critical condition

This file photo taken on February 25, 2016 shows a Syrian government forces MiG-23 "Flogger" fighter plane flying over the city of Ayn Tarma in the Ghouta area, a rebel stronghold east of the Syrian capital Damascus. A Syrian military aircraft reportedly crashed down on Saturday, March 4, 2017, in the vicinity of the Syrian-Turkish border near Hatay province, the Turkish state-run Anadolu news agency said, as Syrian Arab News Agency on its part confirmed "a loss of communication with a military aircraft conducting reconnaissance near the Turkish border" and reported that a search was ongoing to find the pilot.

