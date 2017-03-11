Syrian pilot of crashed fighter jet f...

Syrian pilot of crashed fighter jet found by Turkey rescued team in non-critical condition

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Times of Oman

This file photo taken on February 25, 2016 shows a Syrian government forces MiG-23 "Flogger" fighter plane flying over the city of Ayn Tarma in the Ghouta area, a rebel stronghold east of the Syrian capital Damascus. A Syrian military aircraft reportedly crashed down on Saturday, March 4, 2017, in the vicinity of the Syrian-Turkish border near Hatay province, the Turkish state-run Anadolu news agency said, as Syrian Arab News Agency on its part confirmed "a loss of communication with a military aircraft conducting reconnaissance near the Turkish border" and reported that a search was ongoing to find the pilot.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) 10 hr Inquisitor 121,927
News An Oscar error, Rio rocks and Kuwait goes green... Sat Concerned Citizen 1
News Some central Ohioans fear for relatives left in... Feb 18 Tim 5
News No end in sight to Syria's savage sieges despit... Feb 3 henry 2
News Syrian army dash to al-Bab risks Turkey clash Feb '17 Mkz6 3
News 'You're fired!' Trump's cruel streak shouldn't ... Jan '17 silly rabbit 1
News Pennsylvania officials condemn Trump... Jan '17 silly rabbit 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mexico
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Iran
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,831 • Total comments across all topics: 279,341,594

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC