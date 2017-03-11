Syrian pilot of crashed fighter jet found by Turkey rescued team in non-critical condition
This file photo taken on February 25, 2016 shows a Syrian government forces MiG-23 "Flogger" fighter plane flying over the city of Ayn Tarma in the Ghouta area, a rebel stronghold east of the Syrian capital Damascus. A Syrian military aircraft reportedly crashed down on Saturday, March 4, 2017, in the vicinity of the Syrian-Turkish border near Hatay province, the Turkish state-run Anadolu news agency said, as Syrian Arab News Agency on its part confirmed "a loss of communication with a military aircraft conducting reconnaissance near the Turkish border" and reported that a search was ongoing to find the pilot.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|10 hr
|Inquisitor
|121,927
|An Oscar error, Rio rocks and Kuwait goes green...
|Sat
|Concerned Citizen
|1
|Some central Ohioans fear for relatives left in...
|Feb 18
|Tim
|5
|No end in sight to Syria's savage sieges despit...
|Feb 3
|henry
|2
|Syrian army dash to al-Bab risks Turkey clash
|Feb '17
|Mkz6
|3
|'You're fired!' Trump's cruel streak shouldn't ...
|Jan '17
|silly rabbit
|1
|Pennsylvania officials condemn Trump...
|Jan '17
|silly rabbit
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC